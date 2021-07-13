Heat and humidity return for the rest of the week

NEW YORK — An onshore flow kept the clouds around for much of Tuesday.

It will remain overcast heading into the night and the clouds will lower bringing the risk of fog for parts of the region. A Dense Fog Advisory has been posted of a good portion of New Jersey, where they expect widespread visibilities of a quarter mile or less. A warmfront will lift heading into Wednesday and that will allow temperatures to climb toward 90 for the rest of the week.

Much of Tuesday night will feature overcast skies with some dense fog for parts of the region. Some severe storms have formed in Pennsylvania, and they will have to be watched if they make their way into Western New Jersey and the Catskills overnight. They will be much weaker, but a downpour cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will hold at around 70.

On Wednesday, the low clouds and fog should break in the morning and bring the temperatures up into the upper 80s. Adding in the humidity, it will feel more the mid 90s during the afternoon. We’ll have to watch if a few thunderstorms flair up in afternoon because of the heat and humidity.

The Storm Prediction Center has put the region under Marginal Risk indicating that a few isolated storms that do develop could produce damaging winds.

The risk of thunderstorms should diminish on Thursday, but it will remain to the hot and humid day.

Temperatures should climb toward 90 under hazy sunshine and it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s.

Heading into the weekend, expect more of the typical heat and humidity with a summertime afternoon thunderstorm. Temperatures will hover at around 90 on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday we may see temperatures back down into the 80s as thunderstorms develop earlier in the afternoon.

By Monday, we may see the heat and humidity take a step back, but the risk of thunderstorms will remain. Highs will be in the mid 80s.