Heat advisory in NY, NJ as hot, humid weather hits

NEW YORK — Brace yourselves, potentially dangerous heat and humidity hit our area Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for northeast New Jersey on Sunday, lasting through at least 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The advisory will expand to include New York City, the lower Hudson Valley and parts of Connecticut at noon on Monday.

A heat wave is declared when temperatures reach 90 degrees or above for three consecutive days.

After reaching a high temperature of 90 in NYC on Sunday, we only cooled down to the mid 70s by early Monday.

We can expect hazy sunshine Monday afternoon as temps soar into the low 90s across most of the area, marking day two of the second possible heat wave this month.

There is a slight chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms., but it won’t do much to cool us off.

The heat peaks on Tuesday, with high temperatures in the mid 90s and heat index values between 100-104 in the afternoon.

We’ll stay dry until Wednesday afternoon when some afternoon storms move in, but Wednesday is another hot one, with highs in the low 90s.

New York City’s cooling centers opened Sunday ahead of the possible heat wave. However, New York City Emergency Management Commissioner John Scrivani said not all libraries and senior centers are available.

You can find the nearest cooling center via an online interactive map.