NEW YORK — A key part of a Broadway star’s job is to perform musical numbers.

They’ll be taking that job in a different direction on Thursday, May 12. An all-star cast will fill a prominent venue on The Great White Way to perform pieces from unorthodox songwriters in a benefit for Hear Your Song.

The nonprofit organization brings the song creators and the stars together. According to the organization website, Hear Your Song “empowers children and teens living with serious illnesses and complex health needs to make their voices heard through collaborative songwriting.”

It has helped more than 250 young people with serious illnesses in the tri-state region, nationally, and internationally to write songs on any topic of their choosing. Hear Your Song also assembles musicians to perform the pieces with the young songwriters.

On May 12, some of those songwriters will appear in person with some marquee Broadway stars, including Tony Award nominee Liz Callaway from “Merrily We Roll Along,” Lexi Lawson from “Hamilton,” Amanda Jane Cooper from “Wicked,” Erin Davie from “Grey Gardens” and “Diana,” Henry Gottfried from “Waitress,” and Janine LaManna from “Sweet Charity” and “Seussical.”

They’ll be performing with some of the young songwriters at Feinstein’s / 54 Below on Thursday evening, at a benefit for the organization. Tickets for the live performance and for its livestream, are here.

Hear Your Song’s founder, Dan Rubins, and Morgan, one of the songwriters, joined PIX11 News to talk more about the organization, as well as Thursday night’s performance.