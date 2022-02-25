NEW YORK (PIX11) — It is about 10 p.m. when John McClean goes to bed; he needs to be up early for his shift at the Bronxcare Hospital, where he is a medical student. But before dozing off, there is one final activity he must get done to call it a day.

“If I don’t get my Wordle done, it is like I am missing something. It really became part of my routine; it helps me wind down at the end of the day,” McClean said. “It can backfire at times when I don’t get the correct word in my third time.

McClean is not alone. He joins an increasing trend of users dedicated to finding the right word in six tries or less.

According to the website Statista, which conducted a survey alongside Morning Consult and more than 2,000 adult Americans, nearly one in every five Millenials were using Wordle in January. Those 26- to 41-year-olds are responsible for driving the trend. The same poll suggested that 14% of all U.S. adults play Wordle occasionally.

But why’s that? Peter Shankman, a tech consultant who’s tracking the online evolution of Wordle, told PIX11 News there are several factors at play.

“The ease of use, ability to brag, easily sharable, fun. All things viral share those commonalities. Everyone wants to be the person who finds that cool new thing and shares it with their friends,” said Shankman. “There’s a challenge in it, but it’s not impossible. It’s a momentary break of enjoyment in an otherwise ugly world. For a few minutes each day, you can block out the virus, Russia, rude people, your commute, etc., and just challenge yourself in a fun way.”

Wordle 248 3/6



⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

⬛🟨🟩🟨⬛

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 I’m back baby — Dan Mannarino (@DanMannarino) February 22, 2022

Wordle’s rise to viral status

Since it was first released in October 2021, Wordle’s online presence has drastically increased. The game, developed by Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle and his partner, saw its first wave of attention in December, with its popularity skyrocketing in a matter of weeks from about 90 users at the beginning of November to 300,000 by the end of December, to more than 2 million weeks later.

Social media played a major role. The Morning Consult and Statista’s survey found that 43% of users started “Wordling” after seeing posts of family, friends, or celebrities and artists on social media. On top of that, nearly 60% of U.S. adults say they often or sometimes share their Wordle score on social media, using the share feature available on the website that connects to platforms like Twitter and Instagram and allows users to post their scores with emoji-based results.

However, the craze might have peaked, the latest analysis shows. Google Trends suggests that Wordle hit the highest public interest in the United States on Feb. 20. Since then, Google Trends shows the number of people seeking information about the game has begun to decline.

Nonetheless, experts believe the game still has a long road ahead, and its relevance will remain for at least a while longer.

“This is totally natural. Trends find their audiences very quickly. The people who would never play Wordle aren’t going to start now, and the people who love it will continue,” said Shankman.

The backlash

By the end of January, the New York Times offered Josh Wardle a millionaire deal and purchased Wordle. The paper did not detail how much it paid for the platform but announced it was in the “low seven figures.”

The reaction from users was not the most thrilling. Twitter was flooded with comments of Wordlers who feared The Times would take the fun from the game.

“Every company that gets sold faces a wave of criticism about selling out,” said Shankman. “Wordle is no different. But its survived it. It’s not going anywhere. LOYAL is also a five-letter word.”

McClean expressed some frustrations with The Times’ version of the game.

“I have noticed the game is much challenging now, which is frustrating,” McClean told PIX11 News. “And I don’t know if this is a coincidence, but I have definitely felt like the level of complexity of the words has increased after the Times bought it.”

The Times says that’s not quite accurate. In a statement released this week, the paper explained that “since acquiring Wordle, The Times has not made the puzzle harder. We have not added any words to the solutions list, which was already predetermined by the game’s original creator,” Jordan Cohen, the executive director of communications at The New York Times, told People Magazine.

Potential health benefits to playing Wordle

Who would have guessed that such a fun little game could help your brain? Although there is no peer-reviewed study published in any scientific journal as of the publishing of this article, clinical psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere says there is good reason to believe playing Wordle is helpful, especially as we navigate the tail-end of the pandemic.

“It is a combination of moderately hard and is a good challenge but not impossible,” Gardere said. “Everyone gets to play it at the same time and have the same word so can share clues and compare scores on social media. So it does connect people. During COVID, it is perfect for avoiding boredom and connecting with others. It is harmless and fun in a very dangerous and stressful world.”

According to Gardere, even though one age group seems to be more interested in guessing the five-letter word, it could be a good exercise for everyone, especially for older Americans.

“It seems like every age group is having fun, but older people can play it to keep their cognition engaged,” Gardere said. “It is great for youngsters to build thinking processes and vocabulary, great for seniors to stay sharp mentally.”

Variations of the game

While there is a massive wave of users trying to guess the right word, other creators around the world are coming out with their own version of Wordle. That includes folks in the tri-state area. Just last week, Discover Long Island, a tourism information center based in Hauppauge, released its own version of the game called Long Islandle. The goal is the same: finding the right five-letter word. But there is one catch: it has to be a Long Island-related word.

Pop-culture Wordles: How about testing your knowledge about your favorite singer? If you think you know Taylor Swift “All too Well,” you might be up to try “Taylordle,” a version of the game created by Holy Swift Podcast that features names of songs and clues from the Taylor Swift universe.

Fans of Harry Potter can also put their skills to the test with Hogwartle, the Hogwarts version of Wordle.

The fluctuation in popularity is a natural movement, and it does not mean the game’s legacy is coming to an end.

“The attention span of the average consumer is getting shorter daily. When someone finds something fun, they’ll hang onto it for dear life,” said Shankman.