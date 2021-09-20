The full Harvest moon rises over the ruins of St Michael’s Church, a scheduled monument on the top of Burrow Mump on Oct. 5, 2017 in Somerset, England. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — As the sun sets Monday night, the Harvest Moon will rise shortly after.

September’s full moon typically is called the Corn Moon because corn is harvested during this time of the year. However, this full moon is closest to the autumnal equinox (the official start of fall), making it the Harvest Moon. The Harvest Moon can occur either in September or October.

Partly Cloudy skies are expected, so there will be some periodic breaks in the clouds that will allow you to view the Harvest Moon.

If you won’t be able to see the Harvest Moon Monday night, there’s still time to see it! The moon will remain over 95% full for the next two days.