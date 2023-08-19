HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — It’s another great day in Harlem!

Harlem Week is on its ninth day right now with a big performing arts festival on West 135th St. There are three stages and more than 50,000 people are in attendance. There was also a great event for children.

Such a beautiful day to put the tablets away and just have some outdoor fun. That was the point of the third annual Kids Field Day in Morningside Park.

There was soccer and football, archery face painting, and skateboarding lessons for kids, it’s all to promote outdoor activities and physical wellness for kids.

“When we started this event in the middle of COVID, it was when everyone was inside on their tablets and we’re presenting them some outdoor activities then and now,” Shatema Williams, founder and CEO of TheSchoolGirl Inc., told PIX11 News.

One of the young participants, with her face painted, said she was having a great time.

“Because my mom had a surprise for me and I came here because I wanted to have fun,” Ariani Mentoaz told PIX11 News.

Just a few blocks away Harlem Week was in full swing on West 135th Street from Fifth Avenue to Saint Nicholas Avenue. Thousands gathered to hear performing artists and sample delicious food or browse Afrocentric clothing.

“I love all the vendor stalls and the food is so good,” Dina Haynes, a Harlem Week fan, told PIX11 News.

While these activities are a big draw for many, to others it’s really the sense of community here and celebrating with others what Harlem is all about.

“It’s a great sense of community and fun,” Monica Seale, another Harlem Week fan, said.

One of the performers, Kitty Rose added, “It’s what Harlem is all about. It is who we are,” she added.

Harlem Week concludes Sunday with a tribute to Harry Belafonte.