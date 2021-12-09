Shots fired at off-duty officer in Harlem in possible attempted carjacking: NYPD

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police siren

Emergency vehicle lighting

HARLEM, Manhattan — A gunman remained on the run early Thursday after opening fire toward an off-duty NYPD officer in Harlem during a potential carjacking attempt, according to police.

Authorities said it happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near West 154th Street and Macombs Place.

The suspect fired two rounds in the direction of the off-duty officer, but the gunfire did not strike them, police said. No one was injured during the incident.

However, the officer’s vehicle was struck when the gunman opened fire, authorities said.

An NYPD spokesperson said the incident was being investigated as a possible attempted carjacking.

The suspect then fled southbound on Seventh Avenue, also known as Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, in a silver Nissan Rogue, police said.

Authorities were still searching for the suspect Thursday morning, described as a man standing about 6 feet, 1 inch, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black leather jacket, and black pants, according to the NYPD.

The incident remained under investigation Thursday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

NYPD sergeant donates kidney to fellow cop

New Penn Station draws ire of some preservationists

NYPD says hate crimes are on the rise

Intrepid museum holds wreath-laying ceremony to remember Pearl Harbor attack

Manhattan seniors take free self-defense courses

'Harlem' star Shoniqua Shandai talks hit Amazon Prime series

More Manhattan

Crime

NYPD commissioner talks spike in hate crimes, retirement, Christmas tree fire arrest

Thief burglarizes Brooklyn synagogue several times

Arrests in 2 deadly stabbings at Penn Station: NYPD

Police search for gunman in subway shooting

Columbia students mourn student who was stabbed and killed

Morningside stabbing spree: Columbia student killed, tourist wounded

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter