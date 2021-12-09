HARLEM, Manhattan — A gunman remained on the run early Thursday after opening fire toward an off-duty NYPD officer in Harlem during a potential carjacking attempt, according to police.

Authorities said it happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near West 154th Street and Macombs Place.

The suspect fired two rounds in the direction of the off-duty officer, but the gunfire did not strike them, police said. No one was injured during the incident.

However, the officer’s vehicle was struck when the gunman opened fire, authorities said.

An NYPD spokesperson said the incident was being investigated as a possible attempted carjacking.

The suspect then fled southbound on Seventh Avenue, also known as Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, in a silver Nissan Rogue, police said.

Authorities were still searching for the suspect Thursday morning, described as a man standing about 6 feet, 1 inch, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black leather jacket, and black pants, according to the NYPD.

The incident remained under investigation Thursday morning.

