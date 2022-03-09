CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — The victim in a recent subway attack says he will need time to process what happened before he rides again.

It started Tuesday evening at the 14th Street-7th Avenue 1/2/3 station by the turnstiles. He was on his way home.

Medics treated his wounds on the subway station floor after the suspect came at him with a hammer.

The victim did not want to be identified by name but he did speak with PIX11 News about what happened.

“A blow to my head and swollen. I have a cut over my eyebrow,” the victim said.

Police identified the suspect as 48-year-old Christian Jeffers. The victim says Jeffers bumped into him, started yelling and took out a hammer.

NYPD sources say Jeffers is on parole with an active warrant and has 53 prior arrests, including seven felonies. One assault from two years ago included a hate crime charge.

“I never felt significantly threatened until now. I hope no one goes through this. Be careful who is around you,” the victim said.

Mayor Eric Adams and his administration have revamped policing underground. Transit police focus on platforms and trains while patrol cops also check stations. He says change will take time.

“We are not going to have generational failures. I take responsibility to create a safe subway because I am a user of the subway,” said Mayor Adams.

The number of assaults in the transit system has been trending up. This year, the city and Gov. Kathy Hochul promised more resources including health outreach teams and social service crews.

Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, wants to hear more about long-term solutions.

”What we fear is the default from decades of experience and muscle memory is going to be criminalization of mental illness and poverty,” she said.

Larger parts of the plan for the mayor are criminal justice reform, housing and health services.