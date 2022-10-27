ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- As Halloween is almost here, it is important to be aware of the threat certain Halloween decorations can cause to wildlife.

Outdoor fake spider webs especially can cause harm for animals, such as birds. The material they are made out of is easy for birds to get caught in.

There are still ways to display the spider webs while being conscious of wildlife. Rehabilitation specialists recommend to not place it in places where birds frequently fly such as in between trees. A safer option is to display it in a window, an enclosed entryway, or even hanging it up against something solid.

Spider webs are not the only potentially dangerous outdoor decoration as small plastic parts on decorations could potentially be mistaken for food or loops on decorations can cause animals to choke.

Other holidays can also be a threat to wildlife such as Christmas where birds can potentially rest in wreaths or Christmas trees. The best thing you can do is watch out for birds and think of them when decorating. Often when trapped they can be easily released by a wildlife rehabilitator.