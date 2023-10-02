GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Firefighters in an upstate New York town mistakenly thought a Halloween decoration was a house fire.

What first looked like a house in flames ended up being an illusion.

The firefighters in Glens Falls were so impressed that they got permission to post the house on their social media accounts, even telling people to go check them out.

