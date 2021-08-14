Haiti Earthquake: Tri-state reaction, support

NEW YORK — Haiti’s devastating earthquake Saturday wreaked havoc in the nation, a place still reeling from a massive 2010 earthquake; that’s in addition to a potential tropical storm headed for the island.

With the country facing the dire situation, and as officials reveal there are hundreds dead and thousands injured, New Yorkers are mourning loved ones back home.

Tri-state area leaders also pledged their support:

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio

Absolutely devastating news. The people of Haiti are resilient but have endured far too much tragedy.



We are working with community leaders to get immediate aid to Haiti. Chirlane and I are keeping our Haitian neighbors in New York and on the island in our thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/KdAExLgmXg — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 14, 2021

NY Attorney General Letitia James

“The situation unfolding in Haiti right now is devastating and deeply concerning. Over the past few weeks, the Haitian people have endured so much pain and suffering, and today, they have been rocked by yet another disaster. We must do all we can to support the Haitian people both in the immediate aftermath of this earthquake and in the months to come. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Haiti and our Haitian communities here in New York.”

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy

We’re praying for everyone affected by the devastating earthquake in Haiti. We stand ready to provide assistance in any way necessary. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 14, 2021

Rep. Mondaire Jones

“I’m horrified to hear of the devastating earthquake that hit Haiti this morning. My heart breaks for the people of Haiti, who have endured unfathomable hardship in recent years.

“New York’s 17th Congressional District is home to thousands of Haitian-Americans and my office and I are ready to do everything we can to help during this horrible tragedy.”

NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams

“The people of Haiti, who have already suffered so much pain and trauma in the last weeks, months and years, are once again reeling in the wake of a devastating natural disaster. My appreciation and respect for the Haitian people and culture runs as deep as the diaspora’s roots here in New York City. I offer my prayers for peace and comfort to the families of those who have lost their lives, and to everyone in Les Cayes, in Jeremie, on the island and throughout the diaspora still waiting for information on their loved ones as so many lives and livelihoods have been destroyed.

“Together with our prayers, we must provide sustained support. In the past, people and nations have rushed to Haiti’s aid in the immediate moment of crisis, when the headlines are fresh and the cameras are present, only to abandon them in the aftermath and invite future crises. Just five weeks ago the President of Haiti was assassinated, and while that upheaval is ongoing, the world’s attention has not been. This cycle cannot continue. We must come together today, yes, but stay together through recovery and rebuilding. L’Union fait la force.”

Congressional Haiti Caucus and Caribbean Caucus

Today, Congresswoman Yvette Clarke founding Co-chair of the Congressional Caribbean and Haiti Caucuses, along with Congressional Haiti Caucus Co-chairs Congressmembers Andy Levin (MI-09), Val Demings (FL-10), Ayanna Pressley (MA-07), Stacy Plaskett (VI-at-large), and Maxine Waters (CA-43) released the following statement regarding the recent earthquake in Haiti:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Haiti, especially in the Department of Nippes and the nearby cities of Les Cayes and Jeremie, as well as any others in surrounding countries affected by the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck near the town of Petit Trou de Nippes early this morning,” said the Chairs of the Congressional Haiti Caucus. “This earthquake could not have come at a worse time for the people of Haiti; the nation is in the throes of a political crisis, the effects of the compounding COVID-19 pandemic, and is still recovering from the disastrous earthquake that hit the island’s southern peninsula more than a decade ago. We remain committed to championing adequate aid to the region, supporting bilateral relations and policies that will ensure Haiti’s full economic and political recovery, and the emergence of a durable, Haitian-led democracy.”