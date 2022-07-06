CLARKSTON, Mich. (KSWB-TV) — Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana collapsed on stage Tuesday night during a concert in Michigan due to heat exhaustion and dehydration, the artist’s team announced.

Santana was four or five songs into the show on his Blessings and Miracles Tour at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston when he sat down in front of the drums and collapsed backward, a concertgoer told TMZ.

A video tweet from Philip Lewis, senior front page editor for the Huffington Post, appears to show the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, 74, waving to the crowd while being helped off the stage.

Michael Vrionis, Santana’s manager, said on the musician’s Facebook page that he was taken to the McLaren Clarkston Emergency Center for observation and “is doing well.”

“The show with Earth, Wind & Fire for tomorrow July 6th at The Pavilion at Star Lake (formerly the S&T Bank Music Park) in Burgettstown, PA will be postponed to a later date. More details to follow thru Live Nation,” Vrionis stated.