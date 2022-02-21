Guarding against possible Russian cyber attacks

While there are growing fears of an impending war on the ground in Ukraine, there are also concerns of a different type of war. The White House says Russia is to blame for recent cyberattacks on Ukraine’s defense industry and major banks.

Officials warn the U.S. and every American could be targets.

Anne Neuberger is deputy national security advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology in the Biden Administation.

“If Russia attacks the United States or allies through asymmetric activities like disruptive cyberattacks against our companies or critical infrastructure, we are prepared to respond,” said Nueberger.

Last year, meat supplier JBS and Colonial pipeline both fell victim to a ransomware attack by Russian hackers. U.S. officials are signaling this current threat is definitely state-sponsored and there’s a greater sense of urgency.

Scott Schober is a cybersecurity expert and author of several books on the topic, including “Hacked Again,” and “Cybersecurity is Everybody’s Business.”

“I think absolutely the U.S. should be very concerned, they have been targeted they will continue to be a target,” said Schober, “Russia at the same time is going to use tactics they’re going to be targeting our critical infrastructure in the United States.”

That critical infrastructure includes oil refineries, power grids, health care facilities and transit system. In April 2021, the MTA says they were breached by hackers with suspected ties to the Chinese government. MTA officials caught the breach and the cyber criminal didn’t get very far. A security patch was immediately installed.

“I always tell people the cyber criminals have to get it right just one time, the good guys have to get it right every time and there’s no way they can possibly shore up every vulnerability,” cautioned Schober.

The White House says its increasing cyber defenses here at home. But the reality is, much of our infrastructure is older and not updated regularly, leaving us vulnerable to attacks. While much of that is out of our control, Schober says there are things we can do as individuals.

You should always use strong and long passwords that are difficult to hack. Use unique passwords, meaning a different one for each account.

Multi-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security.

“Whatever you log on to the internet, use multi-factor authentication, it’s free. It takes a little bit more time but it’s a hundred times more secure,” advises Schober.

Additionally, Schober reminds people to update their anti-virus software regularly and avoid clicking on email attachments or pop-up ads.

“Too many times people say eh, it’s gonna happen, it’s gonna happen and we get complacent,” said Schober. “But we can do things by staying educated.”