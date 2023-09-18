MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Getting out of Midtown on Monday felt like navigating a maze. New York City recommends public transit this week – for good reason because trying to get with UN traffic will undoubtedly cause a headache.

New Yorkers like to get places fast. Doing that in Midtown during the UN General Assembly is challenging.

“I had a hard time getting into the parking garage, and once i got in the garage, I had a hard time getting here,” said Azmet Rehmet, owner of Diplomat Chemists.

This year’s UN General Assembly – no exception to year’s past. Police officers flooded the streets and security checkpoints. Sidewalk traffic at a snail’s pace and traffic, at times, at a complete standstill to make way for diplomats and their entourages.

The general assembly can be a blessing – or a curse for neighborhood businesses.

But the general assembly provides an unbeatable business opportunity for restaurants like Keats.. on Second and 45th.

President Joe Biden will speak at the UN Tuesday morning, so expect a lot of traffic for the rest of the week.