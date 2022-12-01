HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police identified a man whose body was dumped in the Bronx as “Green Book” actor Frank Vallelonga.

The 60-year-old man’s body was found on the ground Oak Point Avenue on Monday, according to the NYPD. He’d suffered no obvious signs of trauma.

Vallelonga may have died from an overdose, police said. The Medical Examiner’s Office was determining his official cause of death.

Steven Smith, 35, allegedly dumped Vallelonga’s body from a car, an NYPD spokeswoman said. He was arrested Wednesday on charges of concealment of a human corpse.

“That dude was dead already,” Smith said, according to the criminal complaint.

Smith said he had nothing to do with Vallelonga’s death. He said he didn’t know the victim.