FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A grandmother in upstate New York is accused of pushing her two grandchildren into a near-freezing cold river, officials said Tuesday.

Police on Monday were called to an address in the City of Fulton, located in Oswego County, for a report of child abuse. When the officers arrived, they met with a woman and her two children, ages 3 and 5.

The children had told their mother that their maternal grandmother had pushed them into the Oswego River, by S. First Street, authorities said.

“After getting the children home and warming them, the mother contacted 911 for police assistance. Police later located the grandmother and she confessed to pushing the children into the river, although she denied doing it with the intention of harming them,” Fulton Police said.

Heather M. Smith, 46, of Fulton was charged with:

Two counts of Reckless Endangerment First Degree – Class D Felony

Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child – Class A Misdemeanor

During the investigation, it was revealed that the water temperature of the river was 35.8 degrees Fahrenheit. The children were fully submerged underneath the water before being pulled out by the grandmother, according to Fulton PD.

The children were evaluated by EMS personnel in their home, and showed no signs of obvious injury. They were not taken to the hospital and are in the care of their mother, police said.

Child Protective Services was contacted, and are aiding in the investigation.

Smith was taken to Oswego County Jail, where she was arraigned at Centralized Arraignment. The charges are considered non-qualifying offenses and the judge ordered Smith to be released on her own recognizance.