BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A meeting of the minds, in search of solutions. Rap Pioneer, Melle Mel of the group Grandmaster Flash and Furious Five who back in the 1970s, helped create what is known today as hip hop, says he is worried about its future but more so about the young generation.

“They should stop promoting violence. There is a faction of hip hop, that’s not actually hip hop. And has not even been hip hop,” said Grandmaster Melle Mel. “Where they are promoting the drugs, promoting misogyny, and promoting violence they should stop doing that.”

That is why he joined other members of the hip-hop community at Haffen Park in Wakefield in the Bronx for an outdoor discussion on how the current state of hip-hop is tied to the surge of violent crime.

The HIP HOP Against Gun and Gang Violence, initiative started 12 years ago and received support from the Obama administration to help start tackling the constant problem of gun violence.

“We need to keep criteria. You have certain classes of music like Drill that glorifies killing and when you press people on the issue, it becomes, well we are protected by the first amendment,” said Kevin C.

Drill rap has been a hot topic in the world of music lately, its lyrics often talk about guns, drugs, and getting back at Ops, slang for opponents. Rivals often use social media to taunt one another.

Back in May, drill rappers were charged in a gang takedown in Brooklyn.

The subgenre is popular with teens and young people.

“The songs, the music, the lyrics have transitioned to some place of safety to unsafe activity,” said former New York City Councilman and event organizer Andy King.

Now those that are vested in preserving the art form which started in the Bronx are hoping to save it and save its communities.

“It resonates because hip-hop was built on peace, unity, love, and having fun. And we do not want hip hop to be viewed as a violent culture because it is certainly not,” said Rocky Bucano, the Executive Director of the Universal Hip Hop Museum. “And there have to be different ways to solve issues and it should not be through gun violence.”

This is a milestone year for hip-hop, it turns 50 in August.

There will be plenty of events to celebrate the anniversary, as well as other events like this meant to help it evolve and grow.