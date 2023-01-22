WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Community members who’ve long advocated for a clean up of trash and drug needles in a subway tunnel were dismayed to discover the graffiti-covered walls were painted over during the weekend.

The walls of the approximately 900-foot long tunnel at the 191st Street station were painted white. Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa was informed of the Department of Transportation “operation to fully clean and sanitize” the tunnel on Saturday morning. She noted she had fought for a clean and safe tunnel, but said this wasn’t what she’d wanted.

“[We] have never advocated for the soul of the tunnel to be removed in the erasure of the local art that was emblematic of the tunnel,” she said. “The continual lack of transparency from city agencies has long damaged our community’s trust; we are angered and disappointed by the lack of notification and care employed by the Department of Transportation in painting the tunnel without community engagement or planning.”

191st Street Subway Station in Jan. 2022 (PIX11)

“Painting over 191st tunnel uptown feels a lot like when they demolished and painted over 5 Pointz in Queens. Tragic,” one person tweeted.

Many others on Twitter said they were upset by the loss of the art. One user said it felt like the change was “gentrifying uptown and trying to erase its culture.”

The 191st Street station previously made a list of the worst subway stations in New York City in 2022.

PIX11 has reached out to the DOT for comment on what prompted the painting of the tunnel. Back in 2015, the DOT solicited artists specializing in large murals to “beautify” the tunnel.