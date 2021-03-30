Gov. Murphy to sign bill requiring early in-person voting in NJ

Phil Murphy

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during a news conference after witnessing the first coronavirus vaccinations at University Hospital’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark, N.J. The Biden administration should make manufacturing more COVID-19 vaccines its primary focus as it confronts the coronavirus pandemic, Murphy said in an interview, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey voters will get the chance to vote early in person under a new law Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says he will sign into law on Tuesday.

Murphy is set to sign the bill during a remote ceremony featuring Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic Georgia lawmaker whose efforts in her home state have been credited with propelling Democrats to victory there in last year’s presidential and Senate elections.

New Jersey already had early absentee voting, and most states offer some form of early voting, either in person or by mail.

