NEW YORK (PIX 11)— Gov. Kathy Hochul and several politicians made a housing announcement in the Bronx Monday morning.

Here are the key points:

*Hochul says a $625.1 million plan will be injected into Co-op City over the next 35 years. Another $100 million will be allocated for repairs and maintenance.

*The governor says the money will help modernize Co-op City without raising maintenance costs. The city has 45,000 residents.

*Sen. Schumer says there’s no better place than Co-op City. Schumer said he worked closely with HUD to refinance loans to find the financing for the project. “If you don’t have a decent place to live, that’s it,” he said. “We got to keep it good so your children will be able to live here as well.”

*Rep. Jamal Bowman says housing is a human right. It is healthcare issue because housing insecurity causes stress and worry, he said.

“There’s a lot to celebrate,” Bowman said. “We got it done.”