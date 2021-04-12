Gov calls for probe into traffic stop, pepper-spraying of Black Army officer

In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, A police officer uses a spray agent on Caron Nazario on Dec. 20, 2020, in Windsor, Va. Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which he says the officers drew their guns and pointed them at him as he was dressed in uniform. Caron Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated by the traffic stop in the town of Windsor in December. (Windsor Police via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s governor is calling for an independent investigation into a traffic stop in which two police officers were captured on video pepper-spraying and pointing their guns at a Black Army officer.

Gov. Ralph Northam called the December 2020 encounter “disturbing” in a tweet on Sunday, adding that he has directed Virginia State Police to investigate what happened during the stop in the town of Windsor.

U.S. Army second lieutenant Caron Nazario filed a lawsuit this month against two Windsor officers, accusing them of drawing their guns, pointing them at him and using a slang term to suggest he was facing execution before pepper-spraying him and knocking him down.