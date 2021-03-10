Golden retriever wears PPE to assist owner working in lab

News

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A golden retriever in Illinois suits up in personal protective equipment (PPE) to help his owner, who’s a neuroscientist.

Sampson is a service dog to Joey Ramp, who works at the University of Illinois.

He has to wear the PPE in the lab, just like his owner, complete with a lab coat.

Sampson is the first canine ever to be granted access to the university’s chemistry lab.

Ramp began working with a service dog after battling a traumatic brain injury and developing post-traumatic stress disorder. She’s now also an advocate and consultant for disability services focusing on individuals with service dogs, PTSD and traumatic brain injuries.

