UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of a slain mother and her two sons who were found dead in an Upper West Side apartment in Manhattan.

“Ola,” Alexandra Witek, 40, and her two sons, 3-year-old Lucien Lopez and 1-year-old Calvin Lopez were found dead on Monday. Authorities believe her fiancé, Edison Lopez, killed the three and himself in a murder-suicide.

Neighbors said Lopez was the super in the apartment building and had recently given his notice to take another job as a super in Westchester County.

He and his family lived in the one-bedroom “super’s apartment.” The new job came with a three-bedroom apartment, according to his neighbors.

The two remaining family members of Witek say they need help paying for memorial costs.

The family of Witek, a former school teacher, said she was an “incredibly loving and devoted stay-at-home mom.” The family also wrote that her two boys had blossoming imaginations and captured the hearts of all who crossed their paths.

“In addition to funeral, burial, and legal costs, [the family] will be faced with additional, miscellaneous costs associated with this tragic incident. Our efforts are to collectively alleviate them from this financial burden,” the GoFundMe organizers said.



