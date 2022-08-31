BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 7-year-old girl broke her leg after a tree limb fell on her in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred at Ocean Pkwy and Webster Avenue in Kensington at around 10:39 a.m., according to the FDNY. The child was transported to the hospital.

Earlier this month, two people in New York City died within days of each other from fallen tree branches.

The first of the two fatal incidents happened when a 28-inch thick London plane tree lost a branch in the P.O. Reinaldo Salgado Playground in Brooklyn. The branch fell from a height about three-and-a-half stories above the ground and onto a 35-year-old man who was sitting on a park bench below.

In the other incident, a woman who police identified as Donna Douglas, 59, died when a large tree that was planted next to the swimming pool at her high-rise complex in the Bronx toppled over into the pool. She was swimming laps in the pool at the time.