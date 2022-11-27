FILE: A police car drives through Manhattan on January 14, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 17-year-old girl was shot in Brooklyn early on Sunday, police said.

The teen was shot in the leg around 1 a.m., officials said. She was struck while outside a Menahan Street building near the intersection with Wilson Avenue.

Police said the shooting happened accidentally, but did not provide additional details about the incident.

The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment in what police described as stable condition.

Police have not yet released any description of the suspected shooter.

