Giants training camp preview: Big season for Judge, Jones, Barkley

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) talks with head coach Joe Judge during NFL football practice in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, May 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

For the first time in a while, there is a sense of optimism as the New York Giants prepare for training camp.

The franchise showed progress under rookie coach Joe Judge in the second half of the 2020 season.

Forget that the overall record was 6-10, it was 5-3 in the second half and New York was in contention for the NFC East title on the final day of the schedule.

Pat Graham’s defense was outstanding and should be better.

The offense has the tools with Saquon Barkley expected back and Daniel Jones having more weapons, led by receiver Kenny Golladay.