The children in our lives graduate from high school or college and we magically expect them to know what to do with money. But are they ready to make financial decisions? Are we setting the right examples for them?

PIX11’s Marysol Castro talked with certified financial planner Bobbie Rebell, author of the new book “Launching Financial grown Ups.” They discussed what parents can do to give the young adults in their life the knowledge, confidence, and motivation to make “adult money” decisions.