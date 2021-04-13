Getting COVID-19 after being vaccinated: What the experts say

If you’ve already received the COVID-19 vaccine, it’s likely the one question still lingering in the back of your mind: am I safe from the virus?

Nationwide, there are indeed a handful of COVID-19 cases involving people who’ve contracted the virus after they’d already been vaccinated.

Experts stress though that it’s an extremely small number of people, especially when you consider the millions who are being vaccinated every single day.

Still, 31-year old Ashley Allen is one of the unlucky ones.

“I definitely was very confused [when I tested positive,]” she said. “I went the next day, I went back t get a PCR and another rapid, and it came back positive right away.”

She’d hope it was a false positive — but it wasn’t.

While Allen tested positive for the virus and became symptomatic after received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, expects stress the key detail that she avoided severe illness and a hospital stay.

There are other documented cases worldwide of COVID infection after receiving the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, too.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said post-vaccine covid infections are to be expected and are inevitable.

“In clinical trials and in the real world, no vaccine is 100% efficacious, or effective, which means that you will always see breakthrough infections,” he said. “However, even if a vaccine fails to protect against infection, it often protects against serious disease.”

Epidemiologist and Montclair State University Professor of Public Health Dr. Stephanie Silvera said it’s even more likely considering most of the country is yet to be vaccinated.

“Vaccines work,” she said. “But this is not the time to run out and start doing group hugs, or as one put it, build human pyramids and play Twister.”

The virus is still circulating, she said, and more contagious variants are taking over.

“We need to actually be extra careful if we are going to be gathering with people who are unvaccinated,” she said.