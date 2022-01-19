“GetCoveredNJ” offers affordable health insurance for NJ residents with Open Enrollment through January 31st

Access to affordable, quality health insurance is vital to making sure you and your family receive proper medical care. New Jersey is making it easy for residents to shop for premium health care with its online marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey.

Right now is the time to sign up in the Garden State with Open Enrollment through January 31st.

Residents who sign-up at before the January 31st deadline will have health insurance coverage beginning on February 1st. Click here to visit the Get Covered New Jersey website and start shopping right now for affordable and quality coverage.