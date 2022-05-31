NEW YORK (PIX11)– With summer travel starting to pick up, New York drivers will see some relief at the gas pumps this week.

Beginning Wednesday, the New York State gas taxes will be suspended until the end of the year. The estimated savings will be about $0.16 cents a gallon. Consumers will see the new discounts beginning at midnight, officials said.

Legislators and Gov. Kathy Hochul previously agreed to the gas tax break as part of the more than $200 billion state budget. They’ve also made arrangements to cover funding that would have been generated. The money funds transit and transportation projects.

Gas taxes are about $0.33 cents in New York. There is also some state sales tax and federal tax on the price per gallon.