NEW YORK (PIX11) — More than half of Americans recently surveyed say that high gas prices are affecting their July 4th vacation plans, but the number who intend to travel is still up compared to last summer.

The Vacationer surveyed 1,030 American adults online last month to gauge their getaway plans amid the nationwide pain at the pump.

Over 50% of respondents said that the surging cost of fuel is factoring into their plans. That includes nearly 37% of respondents who said they intend to drive, as well as more than 13% who plan to fly and pointed to airfare prices rising along with gas costs.

But even as the extra expenses weigh on would-be travelers’ minds, the percentage of respondents planning to get away is up compared to 2021. Overall, more than 55% of respondents said that they intend to travel for the holiday, an increase of nearly 8% from those who told The Vacationer they’d be getting out of town in a similar survey conducted last year.

Of those planning to travel for this Independence Day, more than 42% said they’ll go by car, and about 9% said they’d fly. Just about 3% said they planned to take public transportation.

And not all those planning road trips will stay close to home. While about 26% of respondents said that they’d be taking road trips within 100 miles of their homes, about 13% said that they’d stray between 101 and 250 miles from home. Approximately 7% plan to travel between 251 and 500 miles of their homes, and just under 4% said that they’d drive more than 500 miles afield.

As for how respondents will celebrate the holiday, more than 41% said that they’d attend cookouts, 30% plan to watch fireworks displays, and approximately 11% will hit the beach.