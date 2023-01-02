NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rap legend and former Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo had died, TMZ and local media outlets in Memphis reported Sunday.

The rapper, born Lola Mitchell, was 43. Fellow Three 6 Mafia member DJ Paul posted about the news to his Instagram.

“MAN WE WAS JUS TOGETHER 3 WEEKS AGO 🥲 REST WELL QUENN 🙏🏽,” he posted.

Rapper Ty Dolla $ign also tweeted about the news.

“Long live my home girl Gangsta Boo,” he tweeted. “Queen of the M!”

Missy Elliot tweeted “Rest Peacefully.”

Gangsta Boo’s representative confirmed her death to Variety and to PIX11 sister station WREG.

“The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their condolences regarding the untimely death of Lola ‘Gangsta Boo’ Mitchell,” her mother, Veronica Mitchell, and family said in a statement to Variety. “The family is asking you for your continued prayers and privacy as we process the loss of our loved one.”

The rap legend told Billboard in December that she was working on a new project.