Gallery: New York City remembers slain NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora

Mourning family members, friends, and police officers from New York City gave a final salute to fallen officer Wilbert Mora.
Wilbert Mora, 27, and his partner, 22-year-old Jason Rivera, were fatally shot in an ambush-style shooting in Harlem last month.
Mora’s funeral Mass was held at at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Roman Catholic Cardinal Timothy Dolan presided over the service, just as he did at the funeral for Mora’s partner, Det. Jason Rivera, last Friday. Some of the top leaders from around the city and state attended the funeral, including Mayor Eric Adams, Gov. Kathy Hochul, and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.
The officers had been answering a 911 call for a domestic dispute between mother and son. Rivera died that night. Mora died days later from his injuries. Keechant Sewell, the NYPD Commissioner, honored both officers with a posthumous promotion, saying, “Detectives Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera were gifts we never got to keep.”
Here are some photos from Wednesday’s funeral.
