Gallery: New York City remembers slain NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora

Mourning family members, friends, and police officers from New York City gave a final salute to fallen officer Wilbert Mora.

Wilbert Mora, 27, and his partner, 22-year-old Jason Rivera, were fatally shot in an ambush-style shooting in Harlem last month.

Mora’s funeral Mass was held at at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Roman Catholic Cardinal Timothy Dolan presided over the service, just as he did at the funeral for Mora’s partner, Det. Jason Rivera, last Friday. Some of the top leaders from around the city and state attended the funeral, including Mayor Eric Adams, Gov. Kathy Hochul, and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

The officers had been answering a 911 call for a domestic dispute between mother and son. Rivera died that night. Mora died days later from his injuries. Keechant Sewell, the NYPD Commissioner, honored both officers with a posthumous promotion, saying, “Detectives Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera were gifts we never got to keep.”

Here are some photos from Wednesday’s funeral.

New York Police officers salute outside St. Patrick's Cathedral after a funeral service for Officer Wilbert Mora, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in New York.

Family members of NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora react after Mora's funeral service at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in New York.

New York Police pall bearers carry the casket of Officer Wilbert Mora to a hearse following Mora's funeral service at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in New York.

New York Police officers begin to arrive along Fifth Avenue outside St. Patrick's Cathedral for Officer Wilbert Mora's funeral, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in New York.

New York Police salute as a hearse carrying the casket of NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora is escorted down Fifth Avenue as it departs from St. Patrick's Cathedral after a funeral service for Mora, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in New York.

New York Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a funeral for slain NYPD officer Wilbert Mora at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Mora was shot and killed after responding to a domestic dispute call on Jan. 21 with his partner Jason Rivera, who was also fatally wounded. (Craig Ruttle/Newsday via AP, Pool)

Watch the entire funeral in the stream below: