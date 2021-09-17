Gabby Petito case: Latest on search for missing woman from Long Island

A 22-year-old woman from Long Island who vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend is the subject of a nationwide search

Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie were captured on police body camera footage following a domestic incident in Moab City, Utah on Aug. 12.

Sherriff’s deputies separated them for the night before the couple resumed their road trip. Petito and Laundrie had been traveling the country in a white Ford van and had been documenting the trip on social media and YouTube.

Petito’s parents became concerned after not hearing from their daughter since late August, when she said that she and Laundrie were headed north into Yellow Stone.

On Aug. 30, Petito’s mother got a text from her phone saying, “no service in Yellowstone.” That was the last text they received. And, after several days without additional communication, they became concerned.

The family and their attorney are now convinced that the text was bogus and that someone else had been using her phone.

The family reported Petito missing on Sept. 11. On that same day, police in North Port, Florida located the van the couple had been traveling in at the home Petito and Laundrie shared with his parents. Laundrie allegedly returned to North Port on Sept. 1, according to North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison. Since then, he has refused to talk to police and his family has been referring all questions to their Long Island based attorney.

Petito’s family sent a letter to the Laundrie family through their attorney pleading with them to tell what they know about their daughter’s whereabouts.

The Suffolk County Police have also joined the investigation into Petito’s disappearance, which now is classified as a missing person’s case.

In addition, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office in Utah is looking into any possible connection between Petito’s disappearance and the double murder of a newlywed couple at a Utah campground. One of the victims, Kylen Schulte, worked at a food cooperative where someone witnessed the Aug. 12 altercation between Petito and Laundrie, which resulted in the Sherriff’s department being called.

Schulte and new wife Crystal Turner went missing on Aug. 13, after complaining to friends at a Moab City bar about a “creepy guy” near where they were camping. They mentioned to those friends that if something should happen to them, that they were murdered.

They were found shot to death near their campsite five days later.