Gabby Petito case: FBI conducts search of Brian Laundrie’s home; 911 call released

This combo of photos provided by FBI Denver via @FBIDenver shows missing person Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Authorities say a body discovered Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Wyoming, is believed to be Petito. (Courtesy of FBI Denver via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — FBI agents and police Monday searched the home of the fiance wanted for questioning in the disappearance of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, whose body was apparently discovered over the weekend at a Wyoming national park months after the couple set out in a van on a cross-country trek.

FBI Tampa confirmed that they were executing a court-authorized search warrant at Brian Laundrie’s residence, where he lived with his parents and Petito. No further details were provided.

NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin reported that about 15 agents arrived at the home with equipment. Images from the scene show police tape surrounding the home and agents entering with evidence boxes. The FBI towed a Mustang away from the Laundrie’s house Monday afternoon.

Earlier Monday, authorities said they have no plans to conduct a “major search” of the Florida reserve where Laundrie was last believed to seen. Police said they are still searching for Laundrie.

“At this time, we currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there,” North Port police PIO Josh Taylor said in a statement to NewsNation affiliate WFLA. “Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie.”

The Laundrie family attorney confirmed to NewsNation that they will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Petito vanished while on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie in a converted camper van.

The trip was well-documented on social media until it abruptly ceased allegedly somewhere in Wyoming. The couple documented most of their trip, which started in July, on a YouTube Vlog called “VAN LIFE”. The last posts to both their Instagram accounts were from Grand Teton National Park.

The FBI said the body of Petito was found Sunday by law enforcement agents who spent the weekend searching campsites on the eastern border of Grand Teton National Park.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, said FBI Supervisory Special Agent Charles Jones. Specifics on where and how the body was found were not disclosed. The Teton County coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed to NewsNation that an autopsy will be performed on the body Tuesday.

“Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified,” Jones said. “This is an incredibly difficult time for (Petito’s) family and friends.”

Laundrie was reported missing Friday after his family said they last saw him Tuesday while wearing a hiking bag with a waist strap heading into Carlton Reserve.

On Friday, Florida police entered the Laundrie home, where Brian and his parents lived with Petito, just before 6:30 p.m. ET. They left just before 9 p.m. ET.

Investigators brought in evidence bags and searched a car in the driveway, but nobody else came out of the house.

Jones said investigators are still looking for information from anyone who may have seen Petito or Laundrie around some camping sites located on the park’s eastern boundary, the same site that was the subject of law enforcement search efforts.