Funeral set for fallen NYS trooper; flags to be lowered to half-staff

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Trooper James Monda was killed after he went underwater at a boat launch in Fulton County and never resurfaced. (NYSP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered flags on all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff beginning Wednesday in honor of a New York State trooper who died of an accidental drowning.

Trooper James Monda, 45, of Schenectady County, was on-duty working a marine detail at a boat launch in Great Sacandaga Lake on Sunday when he was reported to have gone under the water and did not resurface, officials said. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Hochul said on Tuesday that she was “devastated” by the 18-year veteran’s death.

“Our Troopers serve and protect the citizens of the state and when we lose a member, we lose a piece of the community. I extend prayers and condolences from all New Yorkers to the family, fiancée and friends of Trooper Monda. I am directing that flags on all state buildings be lowered to half-staff [Wednesday] through interment on Monday in honor of Trooper Monda. We will never forget his dedicated service to our safety and our State,” the governor said in a statement.

Services for Monda will be held on Sunday and Monday, according to New York State Police.

Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021
4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
St. John the Evangelist Church
806 Union St.
Schenectady, NY 12308

Funeral Service
Monday, Aug. 30, 2021
10 a.m.
St. John the Evangelist Church
806 Union St.
Schenectady, NY 12308

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter