Funeral set for fallen NYS trooper; flags to be lowered to half-staff

Trooper James Monda was killed after he went underwater at a boat launch in Fulton County and never resurfaced. (NYSP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered flags on all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff beginning Wednesday in honor of a New York State trooper who died of an accidental drowning.

Trooper James Monda, 45, of Schenectady County, was on-duty working a marine detail at a boat launch in Great Sacandaga Lake on Sunday when he was reported to have gone under the water and did not resurface, officials said. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Hochul said on Tuesday that she was “devastated” by the 18-year veteran’s death.

“Our Troopers serve and protect the citizens of the state and when we lose a member, we lose a piece of the community. I extend prayers and condolences from all New Yorkers to the family, fiancée and friends of Trooper Monda. I am directing that flags on all state buildings be lowered to half-staff [Wednesday] through interment on Monday in honor of Trooper Monda. We will never forget his dedicated service to our safety and our State,” the governor said in a statement.

Services for Monda will be held on Sunday and Monday, according to New York State Police.

Visitation

Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021

4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

St. John the Evangelist Church

806 Union St.

Schenectady, NY 12308

Funeral Service

Monday, Aug. 30, 2021

10 a.m.

St. John the Evangelist Church

806 Union St.

Schenectady, NY 12308