Fun & unique Valentine’s Day gifts

NEW YORK (PIX11) --- NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora, who saved five lives with organ donations after a gunman's bullet ended his, was the youngest child in a close-knit Dominican family that settled in Brooklyn, and then East Harlem, after emigrating to the United States.

"Wilbert was the baby," said Sergeant Dennis Rodriguez, president of the New York Dominican Officers' organization, who told PIX11 news that Mora had an older brother and sister.