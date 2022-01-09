Beloved ‘Full House’ dad Bob Saget dead at 65: reports

Beloved “Full House” actor Bob Saget has died, according to multiple media reports.
Deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando for reports of an unresponsive man in a hotel room, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” officials tweeted.
Saget was 65. The actor was best known for his performance as Danny Tanner in “Full House” and “Fuller House.” He also hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos” for much of the 1990s.
The comedian was touring and had performed in Ponte Vedra Beach on Saturday, according to a schedule posted to his Twitter.
Saget tweeted early Sunday.
“Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening,” he tweeted. “I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight.”
His cause of death was not immediately clear on Sunday.