Beloved ‘Full House’ dad Bob Saget dead at 65: reports

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 16: Actor Bob Saget attends the premiere of Netflix’s ‘Fuller House’ at Pacific Theatres at The Grove on February 16, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Beloved “Full House” actor Bob Saget has died, according to multiple media reports.

Deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando for reports of an unresponsive man in a hotel room, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” officials tweeted.

Saget was 65. The actor was best known for his performance as Danny Tanner in “Full House” and “Fuller House.” He also hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos” for much of the 1990s.

The comedian was touring and had performed in Ponte Vedra Beach on Saturday, according to a schedule posted to his Twitter.

Saget tweeted early Sunday.

“Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening,” he tweeted. “I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight.”

His cause of death was not immediately clear on Sunday.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JUNE 05: Actor/Comedian Bob Saget attends the “Cool Comedy – Hot Cuisine” benefit at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 5, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

UNITED STATES – SEPTEMBER 12: FULL HOUSE – Season Three – Gallery – 9/12/89, Pictured, from left: Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie), Bob Saget (Danny), Candace Cameron (D.J.), John Stamos (Jesse), Mary Kate/Ashley Olsen (Michelle), Dave Coulier (Joey), (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 04: John Stamos and Bob Saget attend the 18th Annual International Beverly Hills Film Festival Opening Night Gala Premiere of “Benjamin” at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on April 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 18: Actors Bob Saget, Dave Coulier and John Stamos, winners of the Favorite Premium Comedy Series Award, “Fuller House”, pose in the press room during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 16: Actor Bob Saget attends the premiere of Netflix’s ‘Fuller House’ at Pacific Theatres at The Grove on February 16, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

UNITED STATES – MARCH 01: FULL HOUSE – “Love on the Rocks” – Season Seven – 3/1/94, Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin, left), Danny (Bob Saget), Michelle (Mary Kate/Ashley Olsen), D.J. (Candace Cameron), Rebecca (Lori Loughlin) and Jesse (John Stamos) planned an attack on Joey after he played pranks on them., (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)