LOS ANGELES (WJW) – Cleveland native Krayzie Bone shared a health update Tuesday after the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper has spent over a week fighting for his life in the hospital.

Krayzie has been in serious condition in the intensive care unit at a hospital in the Los Angeles area, as FOX 8 previously reported.

TMZ reported that he was hospitalized after coughing up blood last month. He was put on a ventilator and has undergone surgeries for internal bleeding.

On social media Tuesday, Krayzie posted a photo of himself from his hospital bed, saying he “fought for life literally for 9 days straight.”

“I only won the battle this time because I know Jehovah God was with every step of the way fighting for me,” he said in the post on Instagram. “Never take life for granted enjoy it while have you have it!”

He went on to thank fans for their thoughts and prayers during this time.

The musician, born Anthony Henderson, paid a visit to Cleveland in August when a portion of East 99th Street was renamed Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way.