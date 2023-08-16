NEW YORK (PIX11) — The allies of former President Donald Trump indicted Monday evening include former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani has been a close friend and personal attorney to Trump.

Giuliani now faces 13 charges and up to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, believe Giuliani played a key role in a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Before Giuliani was a New York City mayor, he was the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan.

Maintaining his innocence, Giuliani has called the case an affront to American democracy.

“This is yet another First Amendment prosecution where we have a dispute between Trump and Georgia. Trump says the election was stolen. Georgia says it wasn’t. Trump has a right to say that,” Giuliani said on social media shortly before the indictment.