Former NYC Councilman Wills won’t be re-tried by AG over taking public money

by:

Posted:

Former NYC Councilman Ruben Wills (Photo: NYC Council)

The New York Attorney General’s office confirmed Wednesday that they will not re-try former New York City Councilman Ruben Wills, who had his 2017 fraud and larceny indictments overturned in 2020.

Wills went to prison in 2017 after a jury convicted him of using money from public matching funds and a nonprofit for personal expenses.

Wills was still a sitting councilman when he was convicted in 2017 and sentenced to up to 6 years in state prison.

Much of his sentence was spent in Marcy Correctional Facility. Wills said he learned firsthand about the agony of solitary confinement.

After two years in prison, Wills returned to Queens in 2019 determined to clear his name. Last September, an appeals court overturned his 2017 conviction, ruling Wills was deprived of his right to present witnesses of his own choosing.

Wills told PIX11 News he can no longer be re-tried in the case. He is currently running to win back his old seat on the New York City Council in the 28th District in Queens.

