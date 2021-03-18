Former Net Shawn Bradley paralyzed after being struck while riding bike

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Former Dallas Mavericks player Shawn Bradley announced Wednesday that he is paralyzed after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike earlier this year.

Bradley, who played for multiple NBA teams and retired in 2005, was struck from behind while riding his bike near his home in St. George, Utah. He suffered traumatic injuries to his spinal cord that left him paralyzed, the Mavericks confirmed in a news release.

Bradley received neck fusion surgery and has been in the hospital for the past eight weeks, according to the team.

“We are saddened to hear of Shawn’s accident. Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit,” Mark Cuban, owner of the Mavericks, said on Wednesday. “We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family.”

According to the team, Bradley expressed his appreciation for the outpouring of well wishes and prayers he has received since January.

“His very strong sense of faith is being tested as he participates in grueling physical therapy and learns how to cope with the challenges of paraplegia,” the team said in a statement. “Doctors have advised him that his road to recovery will be both long and arduous, perhaps an even more difficult physical challenge than playing professional basketball.”

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Much needed rain is on the way

Atlanta shooting suspect says he targeted massage parlors because of sex addiction

Waka Flocka Flame, Tammy Rivera talk new music, season 2 of 'Waka and Tammy: What the Flocka'

The show must go on in Nickelodeon's 'Drama Club'

'Stock Up Kids' talk financial literacy and narrowing the wealth cap

Tips to improve your brain health

Post-COVID care for ‘long-haulers’ experiencing lingering symptoms

NY Assemblyman Phil Ramos talks police reform bills, Cuomo investigation

Mild St. Patrick's Day, but more snow before spring arrives?

@PIX11News on Twitter