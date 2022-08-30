NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former New York Jets quarterback Ray Lucas joined PIX11 News on Tuesday for a candid discussion on his battle with opioid addiction, the prevalence of painkillers in the NFL, and his advice to young athletes.

Lucas, who now coaches football at his New Jersey alma mater, Harrison High School, said that he takes pride in using his past struggles to inspire others facing similar challenges.

“I’m not ashamed of calling myself an addict,” said Lucas. “I’m telling my story so people out there know that they can come back from it.”

