ANCHOR WAY, DE (PIX11) — A man who worked for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was fatally struck when he was kicked out of a Lyft on a highway in Delaware, officials said.

Sidney Wolf, 43, and five of his friends ordered a Lyft pick up at Dewey Beach early on Sunday, police said. After a disagreement with the Lyft driver, the ride was terminated. The driver stopped in the middle of the southbound lane and demanded all six passengers get out of the vehicle.

A driver in a different car changed lanes to avoid hitting the stopped Lyft, police said. He failed to see Wolf getting out of the right rear passenger seat and fatally struck him.

That driver pulled over as the Lyft driver fled. Police have not yet identified the Lyft driver.

“Shocked & saddened to hear this tragic news,” Cuomo tweeted. “Sid was a phenomenal public servant who worked relentlessly for the betterment of all NY’ers My heart goes out to Lindsey & his two young daughters.”

A GoFundMe has been launched for Wolf’s family. PIX11 News reached out to Lyft for comment.

“We are heartbroken by this incident,” a Lyft spokesperson said. “Our hearts are with Mr. Wolf’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and we’ve reached out to offer our support. We have permanently removed the driver from the Lyft community and are assisting law enforcement with their investigation.“

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal Argo by calling 302-703-3264. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.