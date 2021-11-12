Follow-up Friday: Floods, rats and one inspirational children’s book

NEW YORK — Ariana Rivera, who lives at the East River houses in East Harlem, and said she’s had to wear a raincoat to sleep because there are so many leaks in her apartment.

Rivera told PIX11 News she is exhausted from mopping and tired of waiting for crews to fix reoccurring leaks in her apartment.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News staff are “working with the resident on accessing her apartment in order to make repairs.”

————————————

Over in Brooklyn, a Coney Island grandmother told PIX11 News she was tired of fighting for her family to get repairs.

After reaching out to PIX11 News’ Monica Morales, Melondie Cummings was able to get the repairs she desperately needed — after two years of trying.

————————————

Tiffany Montanez is living every mothers’ worst nightmare — her son was diagnosed with leukemia and is in the hospital. He is a little fighter, but she told PIX11 News most days, her apartment is cold and she doesn’t have consistent heat and hot water.

A NYCHA spokesperson told initially told PIX11 News that temperatures in the building were “appropriate” and that there were no heat outages. Now, NYCHA said they will send crews to check again now that Montanez’s son is back from the hospital.

————————————

Michelle Barnes-Anderson is turning her pain into purpose within the pages of a new children’s book, which is out this week.

In October 2017, Anderson’s son was murdered at a bus stop at the Farragut houses. The 27-year-old, her only child, was shot and killed. Her granddaughter was born months after his death.

Anderson said her 3-year-old granddaughter Melkenzye is “her heart and soul everyday.” Melkenzye serves as the inspiration for the book, “The Sky has Caring Eyes.”

https://m.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-sky-has-caring-eyes-michelle-barnes-andreson/1140167510?ean=9781665711722

Anderson says the proceeds of each book goes to Anderson’s foundation named after her son. In just four years, the foundation has given away close to dozen scholarships to high school and college students across the country.

Anderson is giving more scholarships this fall. If you want to help or apply https://mjascholarship.org