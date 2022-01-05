‘Flurona,’ double infection of COVID and flu, has some health officials on edge

NEW YORK — A rise in flu cases is fueling concern about what could happen if people get a double infection of the virus and COVID-19.
The condition is being dubbed “flurona,” but by any name it’s a concern for health officials.
Right now, there are cases in California, Florida and Texas – and they’re all children or teenagers.
Health officials are reiterating the same health precautions they’ve urged throughout most of the pandemic: wash your hands frequently, wear a mask, and stay home when you’re sick.
