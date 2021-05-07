SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A shortage of flowers could leave some Mother’s Day shoppers searching harder and paying more for their bouquets this year.

Growers overseas are scrambling to keep up with the demand for popular fresh cut flowers such as carnations, lilies and roses.

The shortage is due to poor weather conditions, lack of field workers caused by the pandemic and political unrest in South America— which is a country that serves as major contributor of flowers for florists worldwide.

North American growers have been impacted this season too. The lack of sunlight has made growing increasingly difficult.

Shipments are being held longer than normal at the U.S. border, causing some species of flowers to prematurely wilt before reaching their destinations.