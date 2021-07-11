Florida man finds $1M Powerball ticket while cleaning house

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man was cleaning his home over the holiday weekend when he found a months-old Powerball ticket worth $1 million, lottery officials said on Twitter.

“I was cleaning the house on the Fourth of July when I found the Powerball ticket in a drawer,” Kenneth Morgan, of Jacksonville, told the Florida Lottery. “I checked the numbers and discovered it was a $1 million winner — I’m still in shock!”

Kenneth Morgan had an explosive 4th of July after finding a $1 million winning POWERBALL ticket while cleaning his house! Congratulations Kenneth! 🎇🎇🎇https://t.co/3CW9L6aZzX pic.twitter.com/QnGvTGTARe — Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) July 7, 2021

The ticket was purchased at a Publix Liquor Store in Jacksonville. The store will get a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery officials said the ticket matched all five white balls, but not the Powerball number.