Florida man finds $1M Powerball ticket while cleaning house

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man was cleaning his home over the holiday weekend when he found a months-old Powerball ticket worth $1 million, lottery officials said on Twitter.
“I was cleaning the house on the Fourth of July when I found the Powerball ticket in a drawer,” Kenneth Morgan, of Jacksonville, told the Florida Lottery. “I checked the numbers and discovered it was a $1 million winner — I’m still in shock!”
The ticket was purchased at a Publix Liquor Store in Jacksonville. The store will get a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
Lottery officials said the ticket matched all five white balls, but not the Powerball number.