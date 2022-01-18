Florida could shield whites from ‘discomfort’ of racist past

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at a news conference, near the Shark Valley Visitor Center in Miami. On Sunday, Sept. 12, three Republican presidential prospects, including DeSantis, sharply condemned President Joe Biden’s handling of the end of the war in Afghanistan, rebuking the administration’s conduct of the U.S. withdrawal as weak and as emboldening its adversaries. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A bill pushed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that would prohibit public schools and private businesses from making white people feel “discomfort” when they teach students or train employees about discrimination in the nation’s past received its first approval.

It takes aim at critical race theory though it doesn’t mention it explicitly. Florida’s Senate Education Committee approved the bill on party lines Tuesday, with Republicans in favor and Democrats against. Democrats argued the bill isn’t needed.

DeSantis called critical race theory “c–p” last month and said he would seek legislation that would let parents sue schools and employees sue employers if they were subject to its teachings.