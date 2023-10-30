MILWAUKEE (PIX11) – Rapper Flavor Flav is going viral on social media for his rendition of the national anthem he performed at an NBA game on Sunday.

The Long Island native and Public Enemy member sang the anthem in Milwaukee before the game between the Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks.

The Milwaukee Bucks described his performance as “flavorful.” Watch the full version here.

Flavor Flav posted on X, formerly Twitter, that singing the national anthem was a bucket list experience for him and he had “fun” doing it.

“I can’t live my life worried about what people might say about me,” Flavor Flav posted on X. “I won’t let that stop me from trying new things and doing things I wanna do. Some people might not like that. But a sure failure is if you stop trying.”

